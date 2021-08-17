“I was playing too many shots on the 2018 tour” - KL Rahul explains the difference in his approach from previous England visit

Man of the match for his stupendous hundred at Lord’s, KL Rahul has revealed that he is batting with a significantly different mindset compared to his previous England tour in 2018. KL Rahul explained that three years back he was looking to play many strokes. However, on the current tour, he is happy to enjoy his batting.

The 29-year-old cricketer scored a sublime 129 off 250 balls in the first innings at Lord’s to guide India to a challenging total of 364. Earlier, he had contributed 84 and 26 in the first Test in Nottingham.

At a post-match press conference, KL Rahul was asked what had changed for him from 2018 to 2021. He answered:

“My main takeaway from the 2018 tour was that I was playing too many shots. My mindset was how I could score runs. But this time, I have decided to just enjoy my batting and focus on the responsibility given to me by the team. I am not paying much attention to personal plans. So that is the big difference. I am happy to enjoy being the middle and when bowlers come up with good spells, I am ready to trust my defence and technique. I have got results in the last couple of weeks so the plan is to continue the same pattern.”

KL Rahul struggled in the first four Tests of the 2018 tour before smashing 149 in the second innings of The Oval Test in a losing cause.

We knew the pitch was a bit up and down: KL Rahul

India did not begin Day 5 well with Rishabh Pant perishing early for 22. However, an unexpected partnership of 89 between Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) turned the match on its head.

Asked about the conversation in the dressing room during lunch, KL Rahul admitted that the team was raring to go after the Shami-Bumrah partnership. Stating that the pitch was not easy to bat on, he added:

“The partnership between Bumrah and Shami to start the day was so good. When your bowlers go out there and show so much heart and put up a fight like that, it just pumps you up. The bowlers were waiting to have a crack at them (England batters). We knew that after lunch the declaration was going to come. The bowlers were really keen and looking forward to it. They knew each of them would probably have to bowl 10-12 overs.”

KL Rahul concluded:

“Going out there, we knew the pitch was a bit up and down. An opportunity to win a Test match like this doesn’t always come. We were all very excited as a pack. To go out there and put up a performance like that is very special.”

Mohammed Siraj (4/32) and Bumrah (3/33) came up with brilliant bowling performances as India bowled England out for 120 to clinch victory by 151 runs.

