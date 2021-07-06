"I could potentially be the last person to do it" - James Anderson reacts to 1000 FC wickets

Legendary England pacer James Anderson set yet another record when he became the 216th bowler to take 1000 first-class wickets. The 38-year-old achieved this feat with Lancashire when he picked up seven wickets in a sensational spell against Kent in the County Championship.

James Anderson, who has played more than 150 Tests, is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket among fast bowlers. With the amount of international cricket that is played these days, he understands he could be the last to join the 1000 first-class wickets club.

"To get 1,000 first-class wickets is becoming harder with the amount of cricket that is played across the world. It is getting less and less likely that it will happen again. I could potentially be the last person to do it, which just adds to the feeling of it being very, very special," James Anderson was quoted as saying by News 18.

A modern-day legend!

Take a bow James Anderson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L0jb7eOswK — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 5, 2021

Game time was crucial for Anderson as he prepares for the all-important Test series against India. In this regard, he added:

“I have been doing loads of work in the nets and all I was thinking about was grooving my action and working on some stuff – I wanted to make sure I bowled well and got into that rhythm. I felt really good from ball one. Sometimes you can just feel that way from the moment the ball comes and you know it’s going to be a good day."

Special to reach milestone with Lancashire: James Anderson

James Anderson now has a 1000 wickets in first-class cricket!



What an achievement 🔥pic.twitter.com/m7dmPfJEI9 — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2021

James Anderson feels proud to have bagged his 1000th wicket playing for Lancashire. To have achieved it on a ground where he had picked up his maiden first-class wicket made it even more special for him.

“I’m away a lot with England and don’t get to play much for Lancashire so it makes it that much more special to do it here and with a performance that helps the team," explained Anderson. "It was a lifelong dream to play for Lancashire. It feels special to get the milestone here where I took my first wicket. Getting Ian Ward out here is something I’ll never forget."

