"I could potentially be the last person to do it" - James Anderson reacts to 1000 FC wickets

Legendary England pacer James Anderson set yet another record when he became the 216th bowler to take 1000 first-class wickets. The 38-year-old achieved this feat with Lancashire when he picked up seven wickets in a sensational spell against Kent in the County Championship.
James Anderson, who has played more than 150 Tests, is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket among fast bowlers. With the amount of international cricket that is played these days, he understands he could be the last to join the 1000 first-class wickets club.
"To get 1,000 first-class wickets is becoming harder with the amount of cricket that is played across the world. It is getting less and less likely that it will happen again. I could potentially be the last person to do it, which just adds to the feeling of it being very, very special," James Anderson was quoted as saying by News 18.
Game time was crucial for Anderson as he prepares for the all-important Test series against India. In this regard, he added:
“I have been doing loads of work in the nets and all I was thinking about was grooving my action and working on some stuff – I wanted to make sure I bowled well and got into that rhythm. I felt really good from ball one. Sometimes you can just feel that way from the moment the ball comes and you know it’s going to be a good day."
Special to reach milestone with Lancashire: James Anderson
James Anderson feels proud to have bagged his 1000th wicket playing for Lancashire. To have achieved it on a ground where he had picked up his maiden first-class wicket made it even more special for him.
“I’m away a lot with England and don’t get to play much for Lancashire so it makes it that much more special to do it here and with a performance that helps the team," explained Anderson. "It was a lifelong dream to play for Lancashire. It feels special to get the milestone here where I took my first wicket. Getting Ian Ward out here is something I’ll never forget."