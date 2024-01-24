"I promise to continue to work hard" - Suryakumar Yadav promises to be back in action soon 

Team India's swashbuckling batter, Suryakumar Yadav, is currently on the sidelines due to an injury. He twisted his ankle while fielding during the third and final T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg in December last year.

To make matters worse, it was later disclosed that he had also contracted a sports hernia injury, for which he underwent surgery in Munich, Germany.

The 33-year-old shared an Instagram story on Wednesday, January 24, thanking his fans for their unwavering support during the tough phase. Promising his supporters to be back in action soon, Suryakumar wrote:

"Your immense love and support means the world to me and I promise to continue to work hard and be back on-field soon."

Screenshot of Suryakumar's Instagram story.

Suryakumar Yadav captained India in the three-match T20I series against South Africa in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. He played a sensational 100*-run knock in the third T20I, helping the Men in Blue level the series 1-1.

Suryakumar Yadav named the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2023

Suryakumar Yadav has successfully carved a niche for himself in India's star-studded T20I team by coming up with impactful performances consistently.

The right-handed batter is also currently ranked No. 1 in the ICC Rankings for T20I batters. He was in exceptional form with the bat last year, chalking up 733 runs in 18 T20Is at a strike rate of 155.95. He finished with an impressive average of 48.86 in T20Is last year.

Suryakumar was named the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2023, piping fellow nominees Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), and Mark Chapman (New Zealand).

It's worth mentioning that Suryakumar was also named as the captain of the ICC's T20I Team of the Year for 2023. Here are the players who made the cut in the side:

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, Richard Ngarava, and Arshdeep Singh.

