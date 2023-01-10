Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has dedicated his Player of the Match award for his fifer in the first ODI against New Zealand to his late mother, revealing she is on his mind every second. The 19-year-old disclosed promising her to devote his five-wicket haul whenever he would manage the feat.

Naseem's first international appearance came at the age of 16, but his mother sadly passed away just before he made his Pakistan debut. In an interview last year, the youngster revealed how close he was to his mother and how he got the sad news just before his international debut. Naseem also admitted to dealing with depression following his mother's death and took plenty of medication to cope.

Speaking after his match-winning performance against New Zealand in Karachi on Monday, January 9, Naseem said he will dedicate all his performances to his mother, explaining:

"Before starting international cricket, my mother hardly knew anything about the sport. But I promised her whenever I take a fifer, I'll dedicate it to you and you'll be happy watching it. Unfortunately, she can't see, but she is on my mind every second and I will dedicate all my performances to her. I still feel I have conversations with her.

Playing only his fourth ODI, the fifer was the young pacer's second in the format after claiming his first against the Netherlands in August last year. He finished with figures of 10-0-57-5 on Monday, helping the hosts restrict the Kiwis to 255 in 50 overs.

"Playing Test cricket helped" - Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The fast bowler also feels that playing Test cricket before the 50-over games helped him as bowling longer spells became comfortable. He hopes to become one of the best in the ODIs, adding:

"As a bowler, you want to become the best whichever format you play in. Playing Test cricket helped because bowling longer spells makes it easier when the format gets shorter. Hence, it was integral to my performance in the first ODI. The aim to be consistent and become the best bowler in 50-overs cricket."

Pakistan chased 256 with 11 balls to spare, headlined by fifties from Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan, while Haris Sohail's cameo of 32 off 23 balls was equally invaluable.

The second ODI will be played on Wednesday, January 11.

