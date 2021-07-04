"I do read criticism about my strike rate, but I don’t look to please people" - Mithali Raj

India Women's ODI captain Mithali Raj has shut down criticism of her strike rate by saying she doesn't play to seek validation or 'to please people'. The batting legend said she is only focused on helping the team and fulfilling her responsibilities as the most experienced middle-order batter.

Mithali Raj's comments were recorded in a recent press conference after she led India to a consolation four-wicket win against England Women. The 38-year-old scored carried her bat with a masterful 75 on the sluggish track against a top-quality bowling attack. In doing so, she also went past Charlotte Edwards to become the top run-getter in international cricket across formats.

"I do read that the criticism is about my strike rate, but as I have said earlier also, I don’t seek validation from people. I’ve played for a long time and I know that I have a certain responsibility in the team. I don’t look to please people. I’m here to play the role that is assigned to me by the team management. When you’re chasing a target you pick your bowlers, you pick your length, you pick the areas. Because I’m in good flow, I need to make the best use of me in the middle and the entire batting unit revolves around me," said Mithali Raj.

Highest run scorer in women's cricket!

Three consecutive fifties!

Won game for India single-handedly!@M_Raj03 right now: 😄#ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/NkYULD5JRa — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 3, 2021

Mithali Raj now has over 7300 runs in ODIs, 2364 runs in T20Is, and 669 runs in Test matches. She averages above 37 in all formats as well.

"Mithali Raj deserves every praise in the world" - Ramesh Powar

Head coach Ramesh Powar, who is on his first assignment since returning to the role after almost two years, also lauded Mithali Raj for her knock. He called the skipper a 'role-model' who deserves all the praise in the world.

“Mithali Raj deserves every praise in the world. She has been a fantastic servant of the game. 22 years of cricket and I think she is a role model for a lot of our girls. She single-handedly won us the game. I can tell you, chasing 220 on a low-bounce track… she took us over the line," he added.

Although India Women clinched the third ODI, they lost the 3-game series 2-1. They will now look to level the score in the upcoming three-T20I series, which will kick off on July 9.

