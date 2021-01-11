"I was ready for the fight" – Ravichandran Ashwin on batting in pain against Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin led the way with the bat for India as they battled their way to a draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydne. And the off-spinner said after the game that he was ready for everything the Australia bowlers threw at him as he looked to prevent India from going 2-1 down in the series.

Speaking after the game to Fox Sports, Ashwin said:

"I felt that Cummins was bowling in a different league altogether, especially when the second new ball was taken. But I was ready for the fight. For me personally that innings was very important because I haven't got a lot of scores in the last 18 months or so but I have been batting well in the nets. I even batted well in the first innings before running myself out. So it was good to spend some time in the middle."

Ravichandran Ashwin finished on 39, but more importantly, he ate up 128 deliveries which allowed India to escape with a draw. He batted with great resolve, alongside the injured Hanuma Vihari, to give the visitors one of their most famous draws in Test match history.

The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

"Haven't seen such smiles for a really long time in our dressing room" - Ravichandran Ashwin after leading India to draw

Ravichandran Ashwin left Australia frustrated in the third Test

Ravichandran Ashwin also spoke about the morale in the Indian dressing room after the draw. Despite being on the back-foot for the entirety of the game and struggling with injuries to key players, India managed to get a draw and take the series into the final Test which starts later this week.

"The atmosphere in the dressing room is electric. Everybody is relieved and I haven't seen such smiles for a really long time in our dressing room. The last game was a lovely win but this draw, it was one of those fantastic draws. It was really an exciting Test match to play out."

The fourth and final Test between India and Australia gets underway at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.