"I really doubt there would be a fight" - Ravichandran Ashwin lauds India's pace attack for Ireland T20Is

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded India's pace attack, saying that it would be too hot to handle for Ireland in the three-match T20I series.

The series marks the return of ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah after an 11-month hiatus due to a lower-back injury. Prasidh Krishna also made his much-awaited return to the Indian side, while Arshdeep Singh, who has picked up 48 wickets in T20Is since 2022, completes India's pace attack for the first T20I.

Ashwin feels that this Irish unit are no match to even India's second-string side. Taking to Twitter, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote:

"Last time India toured Ireland for T 20 s, the home side were more than competitive but this time I really doubt there would be a fight. We won a game defending 225 by 4 runs last time! This attack consisting of Arshdeep, Bumrah and Prasidh might just be too much to handle. #INDvsIRE."

It is worth noting that the last time the Men in Blue played against Ireland in Dublin last year, the home side almost pulled off a heist. Chasing 226 runs, Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie produced a stunning opening partnership to put their team in pole position.

George Dockrell (34*) and Mark Adair (23*) also made handy contributions but couldn't take their team over the line as they fell four runs short.

India eventually inflicted a whitewash in the two-match series, having won the first game by seven wickets.

Ireland fight back after India's dominance with the new ball

Jasprit Bumrah got off to the best start possible on his return on Friday, picking up two wickets in the first over after choosing to bowl first. Irish skipper Paul Stirling and Harry Tector tried to rebuild the innings after being reduced to 4/2 but Indian bowlers struck timely to send both of them back.

The hosts were reeling at 59/6 at one stage before Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy launched some sort of counter-attack to help the team post a decent total on the board. They added 55 runs for the seventh wicket to revive the side from humiliation.

McCarthy remained unbeaten on 51 off 33 balls, including four boundaries and sixes each, as Ireland posted 139/7 at the end of 20 overs.

