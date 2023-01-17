"I can't really just go out there and slog straightaway"- Ishan Kishan on his role in Test cricket

Ishan Kishan has always been a naturally explosive batter and that was on show when he smashed an incredible double-hundred recently in an ODI against Bangladesh.

However, the 24-year-old feels that he will need to be a bit more careful with his approach if he gets a chance in India's playing XI for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy next month.

Speaking to Shubman Gill in a video posted by BCCI on Instagram, here's what Ishan Kishan had to say about his approach in red-ball cricket:

"The position where I bat, which is at No.6, I can't really just go out there and slog straightaway because I will let my team down if I lose my wicket. So for me, it will be important to read the situation and bring my team to a better position. If the ball is there to be hit and if the field is up, then I will definitely try to play my natural game."

I love playing in those situations: Ishan Kishan on red-ball cricket

Although Ishan Kishan loves smashing the ball to all parts of the ground, he feels red-ball cricket provides a different challenge that he relishes. The youngster spoke about different situations that a batter encounters over the duration of a red-ball game. He stated:

"I love playing red-ball cricket because the ball is always doing a bit, there's sledging going on, there's a lot of time in the game and there are different situations that you encounter as a batter. Sometimes it's easy to score runs while sometimes it's difficult. I love playing in those situations in the Ranji Trophy."

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

