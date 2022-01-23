"I don't really keep an eye on what goes on" - Eoin Morgan on Michael Vaughan's doubts over his captaincy

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has reacted to Michael Vaughan's comments about replacing him with Jos Buttler before this year's T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter said that he hardly pays attention to outside noise, and doesn't want to leave his team at the altar.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan observed in his column for the Telegraph a few weeks ago that Buttler should replace Morgan if the latter fails to find form with the bat. Vaughan also reckoned that the keeper-batsman should receive complete freedom as Morgan has.

Eoin Morgan @Eoin16 Having played in 2 T20 WC finals I know exactly how hard it is to get there and how special a night it is. Good luck to both teams tonight #t20worldcup2022 Having played in 2 T20 WC finals I know exactly how hard it is to get there and how special a night it is. Good luck to both teams tonight #t20worldcup2022

In an interview with The Times, the 35-year old said he intends to continue as England's limited-overs captain and leave on a high. He spoke about wanting to give the team more success and maintain consistency, saying:

"I don't really keep an eye on what goes on. From my point of view, I am England's white-ball captain up to the World Cup, and I certainly don't want to leave the captaincy of the team in a worse place than when I took over."

"The position we find ourselves in at the moment is we're one of the best 50-overs and T20 teams in the world. Every tournament we've been to over the last five years, we've gone in as favourites or joint-favourites. And I want that to continue (that)."

Morgan's future as captain came under the spotlight after England's exit in the 2021 World T20. His returns with the bat were poor in 2021, as he averaged 16.67 in 18 T20Is, scoring 150 runs. He captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final, but averaged only 11.08 with the bat in 17 games.

"The last thing you want is personal goals being prioritised over team goals" - Eoin Morgan

England cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Eoin Morgan said that he would resign as captain if he feels he's not contributing to the team's success, as team goals come first, adding:

"If I feel that I'm not contributing to that, I'll step aside. I don't take this stuff lightly, particularly given the success the team has had. The last thing you want is personal goals being prioritised over team goals."

ICC @ICC



#ENGvWI | bit.ly/3vF9Yes An excellent bowling performance helps England get off to a flyer in their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign An excellent bowling performance helps England get off to a flyer in their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign 🙌#ENGvWI | bit.ly/3vF9Yes https://t.co/0f9qfeyD6u

The 35-year old returned to action in the five-game T20I series against the West Indies, which began on Sunday. With England losing the first game comprehensively, Morgan will be keen to level the series on Monday.

