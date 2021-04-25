"I really did start hating cricket after India tour" - Dom Bess

England spinner Dom Bess admitted to hating cricket on the back of a difficult tour of India earlier this year. However, the off-spinner added that the tough experiences in the sub-continent would stand him in good stead going into the future.

Dom Bess picked up 17 wickets in four Tests against Sri Lanka and India this year. But the bowler was largely inconsistent with his line and length, providing no real control to skipper Joe Root. Bess was also dropped for two Tests in India, where conditions were ready-made for spinners to dominate.

"After India, I had a good break away from it (cricket), because I really did start hating cricket. It got too much at times, certainly, in that bubble in India, there's a lot of pressure going on, and it was really important for me to come back and get away from it," Bess said in a chat with ESPNCricinfo.

However, Dom Bess feels the experience of playing in India was a huge learning curve for him.

"It's (playing in bio-bubble) fine when you're going well, but when things aren't going well, it is very tough. But I only see what I had in India as a great positive. It's been a tough time, really, but one hell of a learning curve for me. And in terms of where I see my game, I know what I've got to do," the off-spinner added.

Dom Bess gets the big wicket!



Virat Kohli inside-edges one to short leg, and the Indian captain has to walk back for 11.



India are 71/3 👀#INDvENG | https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/nqagOe48Bo — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2021

Dom Bess is currently in action in county cricket for Yorkshire. Bess had to wait for more than 60 overs to pick up his first wicket in the County Championship 2021 as he went wicketless against Glamorgan and Kent. The 23-year-old, though, returned to form with a five-wicket haul against Sussex.

"I'm not thinking about playing for England at all" - Dom Bess

Dom Bess

Usually, players are keen to return to the national team, but Dom Bess revealed that he isn't thinking about playing for England at this point in time and is just looking to improve in the long run.

"I'm not thinking about [England] at all. Of course, it's there, but I'm not pushing that. It's about banking what I do, making sure it's a long-term process. I'm 23, so I'm looking at four-five years' time, and what I do now - if the chance did come, I can go back into the international scene and know my game more. If it's this summer, it's this summer."

England are yet to announce their squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against New Zealand, starting on June 2. Jack Leach is currently the No.1 spinner for England, and Dom Bess is unlikely to make a breakthrough in playing XI, especially in English conditions.

Excited for the start of the season with @YorkshireCCC. We can achieve a lot this season and can’t wait to get contributing to that 💪🏼 #OneRose pic.twitter.com/ud657AYdOW — Dom Bess (@DomBess99) April 7, 2021