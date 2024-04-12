"I really want to win the World Cup" - Rohit Sharma not thinking about retirement yet

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that retirement is not even remotely on his mind now as he remains keen to win a World Cup for the country. The veteran batter hopes to see the Men in Blue reach the final of the upcoming T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship.

India have been unsuccessful in winning an ICC title since 2013 despite reaching the knockout stages consistently. The year 2023 saw the sub-continent giants lose two finals to Australia, including the decider of the ODI World Cup on home soil.

Speaking to Ed Sheeran and Gaurav Kapur on a special edition of Breakfast with Champions on April 12th, Rohit elaborated on his plans, saying:

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am still playing well at this point in time - so I am thinking I am going to continue for a few more years and then, I don't know. I really want to win the World Cup and there is a WTC final in 2025, hopefully India makes it."

Rohit Sharma had a tournament to remember in the World Cup, finishing as the second-highest run-getter. In 11 matches, the right-hander hammered 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of 125.95.

"When we won the semi-finals, I thought, now we're just a step away" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on India's performance in the 2023 World Cup, Rohit revealed they were flawless throughout the competition and that one bad day had to be the final. He added:

"We played so well up until that final. When we won the semi-finals, I thought, now we're just a step away. We're doing all the things right. What's the one thing that can make us lose the World Cup? Not a single thing came to my mind. Because I thought we ticked all the boxes, we were playing good cricket. Confidence was there."

"We were all supposed to have one bad day and that I guess that was our bad day. Don't think we played bad cricket in that final, certain things didn't go our way," Rohit concluded.

India are in Group A, clubbed with co-hosts USA, Pakistan, Ireland, and Canada for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be played in June.