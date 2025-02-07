“I remember stepping out and seeing fireworks everywhere” – Star Indian batter recalls memorable IND-PAK moment ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has opened up about his favorite memories from the India-Pakistan rivalry ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19. In a special segment of Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Inside Out with Gill,’ he reflected on India’s unforgettable win over Pakistan in the 2011 ODI World Cup semi-final, saying:

“The best memory I have is the semi-final of the 2011 ODI World Cup in Mohali. I remember stepping out of the house and seeing fireworks everywhere, which was something very special.”

The 25-year-old also opened up about his experience playing against Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad. The opening batter described it as a one-of-a-kind moment, unlike anything he had ever encountered, with the palpable pressure and excitement surrounding the match. He shared:

“[From the 2023 ODI World Cup] Playing in Ahmedabad in a packed stadium, the atmosphere was so electric. It's difficult to describe that feeling because when you're there, you haven't experienced anything like it very often. It's hard to put that feeling into words, but someone in the team had said that we play two finals — one against Pakistan and the actual final. After winning that match, it was like we have won one final.”

Shubman had a disappointing outing in the game, managing just 16 runs. However, India secured a convincing seven-wicket win while chasing a modest target of 192.

“I don’t think one game can define what kind of team you are” - Shubman Gill’s take on India’s defeat against Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final

In the same conversation, Shubman Gill acknowledged that the team was aware of Pakistan's superiority in the Champions Trophy, who have won three out of their five encounters.

Reflecting on the 2017 final, he stated that the team played well throughout the tournament, and one defeat didn’t define their overall capabilities. He said:

“Everyone knows that the last time we played the Champions Trophy, they beat us in the final. But I believe we played well in that edition, and personally, I don’t think one game can define what kind of team you are.”

India and Pakistan are set to clash on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai, in their Group A match of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

