"I said that stupid thing in an interview" - Harry Brook recalls his comment against Indian fans after his century in IPL 2023

England middle-order batter Harry Brook revealed that he regrets speaking against the Indian fans during IPL 2023. With the youngster extensively active on social media previously, he acknowledged getting off it to concentrate on his game.

Playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad, Brook smashed a hundred against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. At the post-match presentation, the right-hander said it was good to shut off the fans who had trolled him.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI against the West Indies, Brook, as quoted by BBC, said:

"I was an idiot and I said that stupid thing in an interview which I regret a little bit. In India, you end up sitting in your hotel room, not much to do so I find myself just scrolling Instagram or Twitter or whatever and come across stuff you just don't want to see. I thought it was the right idea to get off it."

The Yorkshire batter stated that being off social media and all the negativity has helped quite a bit.

"I've been off social media for a while now, anything I stumble across, I delete it from the phone. I haven't really seen any negativity, I think that's helped my game, helped my mental health and everything to be off social media and seeing all the negativity that brings."

Aside from the century against the Knight Riders, the 24-year-old couldn't justify the INR 13.25 crores invested by the franchise. He managed only 190 runs in 11 innings, averaging below 20 as SRH released him ahead of IPL 2024.

"I needed a little bit of a break after the World Cup" - Harry Brook

Harry Brook. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Brook further felt that a two-week break after the World Cup before heading to the West Indies has him in great spirits. He added:

"I probably felt like I needed a little bit of a break after the World Cup, to be honest. It wears you out. Obviously we didn't have a great competition as well, which didn't help. To have a little two-week break at home was refreshing. But I'm happy to be out here, to be honest. I feel like I've got some things I need to work on, especially in one-day cricket."

The youngster top-scored with 71 in the 1st ODI against the West Indies, but England lost by 4 wickets.