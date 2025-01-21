“I saw him eating only one meal a day” - Bengal coach’s shocking revelation on Mohammed Shami ahead of comeback in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Bengal's pace-bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul has weighed in on Team India seamer Mohammed Shami's strict diet as he gears up for his international return. Paul revealed that the veteran bowler has had only one meal in a day since returning to action in domestic cricket.

The 34-year-old's ankle and knee injuries have kept him away from international cricket for over a year. He is set to make his comeback in the upcoming five-game T20I series against England, beginning on January 22.

Speaking to Sportsboom, Paul recalled how Shami would reach the ground at 6 am and sacrifice his favorite food, biryani, to maintain his fitness level. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"Fast bowlers take time to return from injuries. He was so hungry to return that he wanted to bowl even after finishing a game. This is a great dedication from a sportsman. Few players want to bowl for 30 to 45 more minutes after a game. He was also the first to reach the ground at 6 am, before the team reached, on match days during the domestic T20 matches."

"He was on a strict diet. I saw him eating only one meal a day. He loves having biryani, but I haven't seen him indulging in it in the last two months since he returned to action," he added.

The right-arm seamer had the domestic performances to make a comeback in the latter part of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). However, a knee swelling prevented his return.

"If you have that hunger, you will always fight back" - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking at an event organized by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the veteran speedster said no matter how much he played, it always felt less. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"The first thing I feel is that the hunger to play for the country should never end. If you have that hunger, you will always fight back, no matter how many times you get injured. No matter how many matches I play, it always feels like less. Because once I leave cricket, I may never get this chance again."

The right-arm seamer finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, taking 24 scalps in seven matches. However, he was relatively less impactful in the final against Australia despite dismissing David Warner, as India lost by six wickets.

