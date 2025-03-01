“I saw it first-hand at RCB” - New Zealand all-rounder’s massive statement on Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has heaped praise on India's star batter Virat Kohli ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 clash on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Stadium. Having played alongside Kohli at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, the spin-bowling all-rounder said Kohli's preparations before every match are "impressive."

Bracewell joined RCB ahead of IPL 2023 as Will Jacks' injury replacement and played five matches, taking six wickets at 15.83. Although the Royal Challengers failed to make it to the top four that season, Kohli finished with 639 runs in 14 matches at 53.25, including two centuries.

With Kohli gearing up for his 300th ODI, Bracewell said it's a significant achievement and that the Kiwis are excited to face a well-drilled Indian side. The 34-year-old said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"That's a massive, massive achievement. 300 games across a career is very impressive. And then to put that in just one format is amazing. I think it's a testament to the way that he's gone about his career. I saw it firsthand at RCB, how he sort of prepared for each match. And it's very impressive."

"And he's one of a number of class players in the Indian line-up. And yeah, they've all played a lot of cricket now. So as I said, they're going to be a challenging team to come up against. But we're really excited about that challenge," he added.

The Delhi-born cricketer seems to have returned to form, as he struck his 51st ODI hundred against Pakistan on February 23. Kohli had struggled against spin in the preceding games but answered his critics in style against Pakistan, as India won by six wickets.

"It gives us a lot of confidence" - Michael Bracewell hopes to draw inspiration from New Zealand's Test series win over India

New Zealand cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Bracewell also acknowledged New Zealand's strong record against India in the ICC events but underlined the need to not get ahead of themselves. In the same interview, he said:

"We don't like to put too much pressure on ourselves. Obviously, coming off a great Test series win (they beat India 3-0 in a Test series in India), it gives us a lot of confidence that we can, and we've got a really good record against India in ICC events, as you said. So I think we like to take the game, just game by game, and not try and let the moment get to us. It's worked well for us in the past. We just try and play our style of cricket and our brand of cricket, and it seems to be a good match-up so far."

The two sides met in the final of the Knockout Trophy in 2000, with New Zealand winning it.

