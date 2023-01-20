“I saw India's Arshdeep Singh completely lose it" - Brett Lee on Arshdeep's horrible comeback

Former Australian legendary pacer Brett Lee reacted to Arshdeep Singh's horrendous outing in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune a couple of weeks ago. The left-arm pacer wasn't a part of the first T20I as he was recovering from an illness.

However, he had a game to forget on his comeback as the left-armer conceded 37 runs in just two overs. Arshdeep also infamously bowled as many as five no-balls in the game, including a staggering three on the trot in his first over. That proved to be the difference between the sides as Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Brett Lee had to say about Arshdeep Singh's off-day:

“I saw India's Arshdeep Singh completely lose it in that T20 game against Sri Lanka a few days back. 5 no balls in that game. It would be a hard pill to swallow for him. He only bowled two overs conceding 37 runs. He overstepped three times in a row in his second (first) over. Sometimes a bowler can lose rhythm when they are coming back from an injury because they are trying too hard. They lose their shape and momentum."

Brett Lee's advice to Arshdeep Singh

Despite Arshdeep's poor outing in Pune, Brett Lee believes that he is a world-class bowler and will find a way to make a strong comeback. The former speedster advised the youngster to go back to the drawing board and focus on the basics. He stated:

"I believe Arshdeep has the goods to back it up. My advice to him would be go back to training, delete it, find out what you did wrong and learn from that mistake."

It will be interesting to see how Arshdeep performs in the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand.

