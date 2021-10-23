"I saw Yuvi turning around, he thought Sreesanth was going to drop it" - Rohit Sharma recalls the events of India's 2007 T20 World Cup victory

Rohit Sharma recounted the events that unfolded during the last over of India’s victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. He recollected how Yuvraj Singh turned the other way, afraid to look up as he expected S Sreesanth might drop the catch.

Six runs were required off the final four deliveries when Misbah-ul-Haq attempted to scoop the ball over short fineleg off the bowling of Joginder Sharma. Sreesanth completed the catch on the edge of the circle to clinch the inaugural T20 World Cup title for India.

Rohit Sharma narrated the events to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup website. He was fielding at cover at the time and saw Yuvraj Singh turn around at point as the ball went up.

“I was standing at covers that particular ball. Yuvi was at point. The moment Misbah played that shot, I saw Yuvi turning around. He was not watching because he thought he was going to drop it,” Rohit Sharma said.

The Indian vice-captain reckons that Sreesanth wouldn’t have experienced as much pressure in his life as he would have when the ball came at him.

“I was praying that just catch it. He didn’t have to move much. It was just there. He just moved two, three steps back and took it. It was the most pressure catch that he must have taken in his life.”

Rohit Sharma is the only member of the Indian squad who was part of India’s successful 2007 T20 World Cup campaign.

"It’s just unbelievable what we did" - Rohit Sharma on India's T20 World Cup victory

Rohit Sharma is the only player part of the 2007 squad playing for India in the T20 World Cup 2021

Rohit Sharma termed the Indian victory in 2007 as surreal. He felt that the atmosphere in the Wanderers was electric with the stadium filled with Indian and Pakistani fans, which made the experience special.

“At the stadium, you could only see India and Pakistan fans. I think more was India. Now, it feels surreal. It’s just unbelievable what we did on that day.”

The 34-year-old added that performing for India in the World Cup final at that point felt like a dream.

“I was 20 years old at that point and for me, to be in the final of the World Cup, of an inaugural T20 World Cup, was itself a great deal. And then to be playing the finals, and just going out there, scoring runs and taking catches and taking wickets, and seeing all the magic happen on the field was like a dream.”

Also Read

#SachinTendulkar FC 🇮🇳 @CricTendulkar

Crowd Madness 🎉

One of The Greatest DRS in the history of cricket Ever was taken by Sachin Tendulkar 🙏🏼 in 2011 #IndvPak Crowd Madness 🎉 One of The Greatest DRS in the history of cricket Ever was taken by Sachin Tendulkar 🙏🏼 in 2011 #IndvPak

Crowd Madness 🎉

https://t.co/H1YxkDQEwu

India and Pakistan will once again face each other in a T20 World Cup when they play their opening match of the Super 12 stage on Sunday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy