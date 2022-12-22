"I am scared that he might a good ball on 20-odd and get dismissed again" - Maninder Singh on KL Rahul's tentative knock

Maninder Singh feels KL Rahul should play his natural game or else he might get dismissed for a low score once again.

Rahul scored just three runs off 30 deliveries as India ended the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Thursday, December 22, at 19 for no loss. The Indian bowlers had bowled out Shakib Al Hasan and Co. for 227 earlier in the day.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Maninder was asked about his thoughts on Rahul's knock and what he expects from him on the second day, to which he responded:

"I was counting today. He missed six boundary balls because he is batting totally away from his natural style. I am scared that he might a good ball on 20-odd and get dismissed again."

The former Indian spinner added that the opener is experienced enough to know how to approach his innings, elaborating:

"Who is teaching or telling him what should or should not be done, but you should also have the understanding. You are 30-31 years old and have got a good amount of experience."

Rahul was dismissed in the twenties in both innings of the first Test against Bangladesh. He inside-edged a Khaled Ahmed delivery onto his stumps in the first innings and pulled the same bowler straight down the fine-leg fielder's throat in the second essay.

"He was lucky" - Maninder Singh on KL Rahul getting a leg-before decision reversed through DRS

KL Rahul averages a below-par 35.06 in the 45 Tests he has played.

Maninder highlighted that the Indian captain was fortunate to get a leg-before decision off Shakib's bowling reversed through the Decision Review System (DRS), saying:

"He was lucky. He had stepped out and padded the ball, and the ball had to travel a lot of distance. The umpire had given him out but he took the right DRS because the ball was going down the leg side."

India Fantasy @india_fantasy KL Rahul gave a big stare to the umpire when he survived that DRS. KL Rahul gave a big stare to the umpire when he survived that DRS. 😂

The cricketer-turned-commentator reiterated that the Karnataka batter cannot score runs if he continues to bat conservatively, observing:

"I will want to see him bat in his natural style. If you don't bat in the manner you have scored runs, you will not be able to score runs. He is such a quality player that he can even hit boundaries of good balls."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh India's batting coach said - "We are looking forward to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both of them scoring runs. Hoping to see big innings from both of them this test match". India's batting coach said - "We are looking forward to Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both of them scoring runs. Hoping to see big innings from both of them this test match".

Maninder concluded by saying that he is not asking the stylish opener to try and hit boundaries off every delivery but to put away the bad balls to keep the pressure from mounting on him.

