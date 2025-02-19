"I see only 1 weakness" - Aakash Chopra on New Zealand's concern ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs Pakistan

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked New Zealand's death bowling as their only significant weakness ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan. He pointed out that the Kiwis will miss Lockie Ferguson due to injury, with Tim Southee and Trent Boult also no longer part of their setup.

Mitchell Santner and company will square off against the Men in Green in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke, Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith are the frontline seamers in their 15-member squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined death bowling is potentially New Zealand's only weakness heading into the ICC event.

"I see only one weakness, which is actually a weakness, and that's their death bowling. Lockie Ferguson is not there now. Kyle Jamieson is in. Tim Southee and Trent Boult are also not there now, not that they were the greatest death bowlers, but they were there," he said (5:15).

Chopra added that the Black Caps might come unstuck in that phase of the game.

"In the bowling now, they have Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Jamieson and Will O'Rourke. Death bowling is a little bit of a concern. They might get stuck a little there. There is a possibility," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that New Zealand do not have a leg-spinner in their squad. While observing that it can be considered a weakness, he added that isn't a shortcoming that could drown them.

"They are playing their first ICC event under Mitchell Santner's captaincy" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy

Mitchell Santner (right) led New Zealand to a tri-series win in Pakistan ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the 2025 Champions Trophy presents New Zealand with an opportunity to win the title in Mitchell Santner's first ICC event as captain.

"They are playing their first ICC event under Mitchell Santner's captaincy. So, of course, there is an opportunity. They have already lifted the tri-nation series trophy. So they know what to do," he said (6:05).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the 2023 World Cup semi-finalists could go all the way this time around.

"Opportunities are immense. This is the team that can actually go and lift the trophy. They reach close to the trophy in men's ICC events but are unable to lift the trophy many times. So this is what they can do now. If they beat Pakistan, they will qualify as well because they have to play Bangladesh after that," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that New Zealand would meet India with two wins if they beat Pakistan and Bangladesh before heading to Dubai for their final Group A game. He added that the Men in Blue would be under pressure in that clash in such a scenario unless they too beat Bangladesh and Pakistan in their first two group games.

