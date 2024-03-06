"I can't see that changing just on the basis that it may well improve his chances for a World Cup selection" - Moody expects KL Rahul to open for LSG

Tom Moody doesn't see the Lucknow Super Giants allowing KL Rahul to bat in the middle order in IPL 2024 just because it might help him get a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Reports suggest Rahul will not open in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league to put forth his case as a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter for the global event. The franchise's acquisition of Devdutt Padikkal presents them with an alternate opener if their skipper opts to go that route.

On the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Moody opined that LSG will be best served if Rahul plays as an opener. He elaborated:

"I don't think the franchise will be looking too much at accommodating, any player for that matter, around where they are best suited so they position themselves for selection outside of the IPL."

"KL Rahul is best suited in that particular team at the top of the order. So I can't see that changing just on the basis that it may well improve his chances for a World Cup selection," the former Australia all-rounder added.

Rahul has amassed 4,163 runs at an average of 46.78 and a strike rate of 134.42 in 118 IPL games. He has aggregated 890 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 127.69 in 24 games for the Lucknow-based franchise.

"He is very adaptable and can move up and down the order seamlessly" - Tom Moody on KL Rahul's Indian team prospects

KL Rahul has never batted below No. 4 in T20Is.

Tom Moody reckons KL Rahul can get a middle-order spot in the Indian team if he excels as an opener in the IPL.

"I am sure if he is scoring a high volume of runs at the top of the order, he has shown over time that he is very adaptable and he can move up and down the order seamlessly," Moody said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the Lucknow Super Giants would want to put their best foot forward in pursuit of a maiden IPL title.

"Lucknow would be thinking very much about how they are going to best win the IPL this year. They have been in the top four two years running. So they will be very keen to make sure that they take a step further and play the finals, if not win the finals," Moody stated.

Sanjay Bangar also opined that Rahul will continue to play as an opener for LSG. He reasoned that the Karnataka batter has enjoyed most of his success at the top of the order in the IPL.

