"I see India qualifying for the semis" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Team India's chances at the 2023 World Cup

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believed the side has what it takes to emerge as champions in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup at home. With the mega event a month away, Team India announced its 15-member squad on Tuesday, September 5.

Despite a few players returning from injury and battling for form, the side looks well-balanced on paper, especially for home conditions. The Men in Blue have entered several ICC tournaments as among the favorites, only to come up short in the knockout stages.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar stated that with several strong sides competing for the World Cup title, it will come down to India's execution at the knockout stages.

"I see India qualifying for the semis but it's the challenges post the semis that India will have to contend with. There are some good sides around so it's not going to be easy but it's a good enough side to win the World Cup and it's all about the big night," he said.

India topped the points table in the 2019 edition but suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semifinals.

Fellow commentator Tom Moody opined that India's chances at the marquee event could come down to the fitness and form of Jasprit Bumrah.

"They definitely have a squad that can win the World Cup. Home advantage is a big one for India. A lot is going to depend on the fitness and longevity of Bumrah. He holds such an important key for India because of his high quality impact early and also to close the innings," he said.

Bumrah returned from his back injury suffered a year back in the T20I series against Ireland recently. He instantly appeared back to his best, picking up four wickets in the two games and being adjudged Player of the Series.

The star pacer will be vital to India's chances at the showpiece event, having picked up 18 wickets in nine games at an incredible average of 20.61 in the 2019 tournament.

"Case of them making sure they have their key players fit" - Tom Moody

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will look to maintain their fitness throughout the World Cup.

Tom Moody mentioned the importance of India ensuring their key players are fit throughout the long World Cup campaign. The former Australian all-rounder felt that the Men in Blue possess tremendous variety in their lineup but must be cautious about especially having the bowlers fit for the entire tournament.

"It's going to be a difficult World Cup in making sure you keep your bowlers fit because it's a long campaign but India certainly have got the diversity in their side. It's just the case of them making sure they have their key players fit, particularly their bowlers," said Moody.

Aside from Bumrah, India has also missed the services of their crucial middle-order batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer since early this year. While the latter has been deemed fully fit and played in India's opening Asia Cup game against Pakistan, the former is yet to return to action.

Rahul suffered a niggle before the start of the Asia Cup after recovering from a thigh injury. The wicket-keeper batter is said to be fit and is expected to join the team for their Super Four clash against Pakistan on Sunday, September 10.