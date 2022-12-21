"I don't see the Mirpur Test lasting 5 days, to be honest" - Wasim Jaffer 

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer believes that the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, won't last five days.

Red-ball contests held at the venue in recent times have seen mammoth margins of victories, with a sole Test against West Indies being the exception.

The first two ODIs of India's tour of Bangladesh were held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, and the series opener in particular yielded a low-scoring thriller. The last Test held at the venue saw Sri Lanka secure a 10-wicket win in May 2022.

Expecting India to continue with the same bowling combination for the second and final Test, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"I don't see the Mirpur Test lasting five days, to be honest. It is a much more bowler-friendly pitch when compared to Chattogram. So, I think the three spinners and two pacers combination suits India the best."

India have played red-ball cricket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on two occasions in the past, having won both contests with relative ease.

Their last Test at the venue was in 2010, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious by 10 wickets.

"I think India will most likely go with the same playing XI" - Wasim Jaffer

Team India secured a 1-0 lead in the Test series following a mammoth win in Chattogram. The upcoming contest marks their final overseas endeavor in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

With Rohit Sharma still out due to a thumb injury that he sustained in the third ODI, Jaffer feels that the visitors will stick to the winning combination. He said:

"I think India will most likely go with the same playing XI, you know three spinners and two seamers is probably the best bowling attack playing in Mirpur. I think the Mirpur pitch will help the bowlers more, if we compare it to the Chattogram pitch."

India will lock horns against Bangladesh in the second Test beginning on December 22.

