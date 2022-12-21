IPL's Impact Player rule specifically caters to Indian cricketers; unless less than 4 overseas players included - Reports 

The impact Player rule, which will be implemented in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is reportedly reserved only for Indian players. Franchises will only be allowed to bring on an overseas player onto the field if the side has less than four overseas players in the original playing XI.

The novel concept was introduced in a bid to add yet another element and dynamic to the sport. While it was briefly implemented in ODI cricket in 2005, it was soon scrapped.

It was re-introduced by the Big Bash League (BBL) and was brought into the Indian circuit during the recently concluded season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source clearly stated the rules of the concept. He told Cricbuzz:

"Only an overseas player who is part of 4 substitutes named in the team sheet can be used as an Impact Player. If a team introduces an overseas player as an Impact Player in a match, in no circumstance can a 5th overseas player take the field."

The finer aspects of the rule have been described in the guidelines which explicitly state that the captain will choose the substitute player at specific intervals during the game. The rule states:

"The Captain will nominate the Impact Player. The Player can be introduced (i) before the start of the innings; or (ii) after completion of an over; or (iii) in case of a batter, at the fall of the wicket or the batter retiring at any time during the over (as provided in Clause 1.8 (iv) below).

"A Player who is replaced by an Impact Player ("Replaced Player") can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and is also not permitted to return as a substitute fielder."

The substitution rule as well as the re-introduction of the home-and-away itinerary makes the upcoming edition among the most eagerly anticipated ones, especially in recent times.

Impact Player cannot act as captain of the team

The rules also state that the player coming onto the field as an Impact Player cannot assume the role of captain of the team. The guidelines mention:

"If umpires are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or becomes ill during the match, a substitute fielder is allowed to field in place of an injured player. The substitute shall not bowl or act as captain. Penalty time for the batting and fielding teams will apply to the player off the field for the substitute as per the playing conditions."

During instances of players being retired hurt, the guidelines stated:

In the event, a batter is retired and is replaced by an Impact Player and such retired player is nominated as the Replaced Player, then such Replaced Player will no longer take any further part in the game. It is clarified that in the above case, a wicket will be deemed to have fallen.

"In the event, a batter is retired and is replaced by an Impact Player, but another player is nominated as the Replaced Player, then the player that has been retired can come back and participate in the game subject to Clause 25.41 of IPL Match Playing Conditions. In any situation, only 11 players can bat."

The guidelines further state the implementation of the rule pertaining to the fielding side as well as the fact that the rule is not compulsory.

It is to be noted that the rule, which was dubbed X-Factor in the BBL, was scrapped within two years of its inception.

Will the rule be a success in the IPL? Let us know what you think.

