IND vs ENG 2021: "I could see the pain of losing the WTC Final through India's aggression" - Inzamam-ul-Haq 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq praised India's display against England on Day 1 of the first Test. Inzamam felt the bowling attack did a fantastic job of skittleing England out for a paltry 183 on a surface he felt was good enough for batting.

The 51-year-old noted that he could feel the pain of the Indian players on the field, after a heart-wrenching defeat in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand prior to this series.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam also claimed that Day 2 would be very vital for India.

"Day 2 is very important for India. If they score 300-350, the fate of the test match will be sealed in favour of India. The players will have to take responsibility, and they have big players. I could see their pain of losing the WTC Final through their aggression. They could not perform in that match and the aggression missing in that match, was visible here," Inzamam said.

India playing four fast bowlers is a positive sign: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Team India's decision to bench Ravichandran Ashwin and go for four pacers sparked a debate, but Inzamam saw that as a positive sign. He felt that the way India chose the team was an indication that they would be playing attacking cricket.

"The body language of India has changed ever since the tour of Australia. They play cricket with aggression, this has happened in the last 1-2 years. The way they announced their team by plating four fast bowlers and an all-rounder was a positive sign. India have made it clear to the England dressing room that they will be playing attacking cricket," Inzamam added.

Team India marked a memorable day on the field to kick start the tour of England. They triggered a collapse in the final session to dismiss England for 183 in the first innings. The pacers led the charge with Jasprit Bumrah (4/46) and Mohammad Shami (3/28) being the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, the opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma withstood a burst by the England seamers to finish the day unscathed at 21-0.

