"I see Tilak Varma as an option" - Sourav Ganguly on India No.4 position for World Cup 2023

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly backed youngster Tilak Varma to slot in the No.4 batting position for the 2023 World Cup in case Shreyas Iyer happens to miss the marquee event.

The debate for a suitable No.4 in the Indian batting order is once again in the limelight with Iyer currently under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following surgery for his injured back.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Denver event as their Brand face, Sourav Ganguly reckoned that Tilak Varma can be a potential replacement option for Iyer at No.4. The former BCCI president said:

“Who said we don’t have a No. 4? We have so many (batsmen) who can bat at that spot. I think differently; my mindset is different. This is a fantastic side. I see Tilak Varma as an option, being a left-hander."

Tilak recently made his international debut in the Caribbean. He featured in all five T20I matches and scored 173 runs at a strike rate of 140.65. Although the Hyderabad batter is yet to make his debut in the 50-over format, Ganguly believes fearless young players like Tilak and Yashasvi Jaiswal can be fast-tracked into the Indian team.

Ganguly added:

"He (Tilak) is a very good young player, not with much experience, but it does not matter. I also want to see the young left-hander (Jaiswal) in the side at the top of the order. He has enormous ability and he’s fearless. So, this is a great side."

Expand Tweet

Sourav Ganguly picks his top 5 for World Cup

Sourav Ganguly said that hosts India will be favorites to lift the prestigious World Cup on November 19. Five-time winners Australia and reigning champions England were also among the five picks by the former India captain.

"I presume Australia will be one; England, Pakistan, don’t rule New Zealand out; and then there’s South Africa… But if you ask my best five at the moment, it’s Australia, England, India, Pakistan and New Zealand,” Sourav Ganguly said.

India will play its first match of the quadrennial tournament against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.