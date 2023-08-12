"I am not seeing a change in the Indian team" - Aakash Chopra wants Hardik Pandya and Co. to retain the same XI for 4th T20I vs West Indies

Aakash Chopra doesn't see India making a change to their playing XI for the fourth T20I against the West Indies.

The penultimate game of the fifth-match series will be played in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 12. Although the Men in Blue registered a seven-wicket win in the third T20I in Guyana on Tuesday, they are 1-2 behind and need to win the fourth game to keep the series alive.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India should stick with last game's playing XI. He stated:

"I am not seeing a change in the Indian team and they shouldn't make a change as well. Kuldeep Yadav has become fit, so he is playing and is coming after picking up three wickets in the last match."

The former Indian opener wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to be persisted with for the final two T20Is. He elaborated:

"You have given only one chance to Yashasvi Jaiswal. So whether he scores runs today or doesn't, you should play him in both today's and tomorrow's match, otherwise what's the point?"

Jaiswal made his T20I debut in the last game, replacing Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. The Mumbai opener managed just a solitary run before he was caught at mid-on off Obed McCoy's bowling while trying to play a big shot.

"There is definitely a slight question mark over Shubman Gill's name" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill didn't reach the double-digit mark in each of the first three T20Is.

Aakash Chopra feels the underperforming Shubman Gill should be retained in the playing XI. He reasoned:

"There is definitely a slight question mark over Shubman Gill's name, but I feel the Indian team will definitely play Shubman Gill because he is not going to Ireland in any case. Ishan Kishan is also not going, but I am seeing Shubman Gill opening in the Asia Cup. So you want to give him more opportunities."

While expecting India to field the same middle order, the cricketer-turned-commentator wasn't too sure about their batting positions. He observed:

"Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 and Tilak Varma at No. 4, there is no scope for a change there. Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya - it will be interesting how the batting order is prepared because there you feel at times why someone has come up or gone down the order."

Chopra concluded by highlighting that India will continue to lack batting depth and will have pure bowlers from No. 8 to No. 11. He added that the West Indies could bring Jason Holder back at Roston Chase's expense if the former is fit and available.

