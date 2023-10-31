"I have seen such a bowling performance from both ends after a very long time" - Gautam Gambhir on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

Gautam Gambhir lavished praise on Team India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami following their fiery spells against England in Lucknow on Sunday.

Shami and Bumrah starred with the ball, picking up four and three wickets, respectively. The two were key architects in India's 100-run win while defending a 230-run target against England's explosive batting lineup.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, here's what Gambhir said (1:58) about Shami and Bumrah's bowling exploits:

"I have seen such a bowling performance from both ends after a very long time. Usually, you'd see in most teams that one fast bowler does really well, but his partner from the other end is not able to complement him well. But it was world-class bowling from India."

"Challenging a batting lineup like England in this manner shows the kind of talent that these two possess. Shami's numbers may be better than Bumrah's, but I'd still take both of their names," he added.

India bundled out England for a paltry score of 129 to extend their winning streak to six in the ongoing showpiece event. Rohit Sharma and company have dominated every opposition they have faced till now and are the table-toppers of the tournament.

"Whenever he has gotten a chance, he has performed exceptionally well" - S Sreesanth on Mohammed Shami

During the same discussion, former pacer S Sreesanth noted how Mohammed Shami failed to make it to India's playing XI for their initial matches of the competition.

He lauded the seasoned campaigner for making a significant impact for the Men in Blue in his two appearances. He also joked that he won't talk about Shami narrowly missing his five-wicket haul in front of Gautam Gambhir, who doesn't regard personal milestones very highly.

Picking his all-in-one player of the match between India and England, Sreesanth said (1:26):

"For me, it is Mohammed Shami. He was not in the playing XI at the start of this World Cup. After that, whenever he has gotten a chance, he has performed exceptionally well. Gauti bhai is here. So, I won't talk about a five-wicket haul. I'd say that the match-winning four wickets are more than enough."

Shami has received widespread praise for his bowling in the 2023 World Cup. The veteran seamer has picked up nine wickets from just two matches, including a fifer against New Zealand.

Team India will now take on Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.