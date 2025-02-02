"I would send him home" - Former Australian wicket-keeper drops huge statement on Sam Konstas ahead of 2nd SL vs AUS Test 2025

Former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin wants Sam Konstas to play state cricket if he's not in the team's plans for the second Test against Sri Lanka. The former wicketkeeper-batter has urged the selectors to send him back after Travis Head opened alongside Usman Khawaja in the series opener in Galle.

The remarks came since Konstas has played just 13 first-class matches (22 innings), scoring 831 runs at an average of 39.57, including two tons and four half-centuries.

Haddin also backed Konstas to play in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa later this year. The 47-year-old said (via news.com.au):

“We’ve got to remember he’s (Konstas) 19 so if they’re not using him for the second Test I would send him home to play state cricket, he hasn’t played a lot and the more he plays the better. He would’ve had a good couple of weeks over there (Sri Lanka) learning, so if he’s not going to be needed, send him back home to bat.”

“We’ve seen how well Travis Head and Uzzie (Khawaja) played at the top of the order, I think he (Konstas) will come straight back in for the Test Championship,” he added.

Sam Konstas came into the limelight following his heroics on his Test debut against India last year. The right-handed batter smashed 60 off 65 balls in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test, dominating Jasprit Bumrah, who is touted as the best bowler of the modern era.

“He’s only a 19-year-old boy, the world is in front of him” – Brad Haddin on Sam Konstas

Brad Haddin pointed out that Sam Konstas is a high-quality player and has plenty of time in his career. The cricketer-turned-commentator said (as per the aforementioned source):

“He’s only a 19-year-old boy, the world is in front of him, we’re going to see a very good player for a very long time.”

“He’s come out of nowhere in the last six months because he’s such a high-quality player and is still learning the game,” he added.

Konstas was last seen in action for the runners-up Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). He smashed 53 off 42 balls against Perth Scorchers.

Meanwhile, Australia have retained the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy following an innings and 242-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Test. The two teams will next lock horns in the second Test, which starts in Galle on Thursday, February 6.

