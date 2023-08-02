"I was shocked like how did you text me?"- Ishan Kishan recalls his Instagram chat with Brian Lara

Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan is a massive admirer of former West Indies legendary batter Brian Lara. He recalled the moment when he received a text from the legend on Instagram and the youngster couldn't believe it.

Ishan also opened up on how he had heard stories about Lara having an extra practice session during the lunch break of Test matches and felt it was really inspiring for the youngsters.

Speaking to Brian Lara and Shubman Gill in a video posted by BCCI, here's what Ishan Kishan had to say:

"I have heard stories that if you (Lara) batted till lunch, you used to go out, practice and again come and bat. I was once shocked when you texted me on Instagram and I was shocked like how did you text me? Such a legend of the game texting me and I was really happy about it. So performing here where your name is on the board, I am really happy."

Shubman Gill also recalled his memories of watching Lara play while growing up and added:

"All my memories are of him (Lara) taking on the bowlers and smashing them, especially in red ball. He used to be one of those batters who would take on the bowlers from ball one and that inspired me as a batter to understand how to dominate the game in all formats."

India is like a second home: Brian Lara

Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad just hosted its first-ever one-day international and the great man himself was thrilled to see young Indian talents like Gill and Ishan do well.

On this, Lara stated:

"India is like a second home to me. Looking at young promising cricketers in India is what I have grown up doing. Just to see the talent that they have in all the Indian team, they can pick a second XI and third XI. To see them at the Brian Lara Academy, I feel very proud."

Gill and Ishan getting among the runs just before the Asia Cup are good signs for Team India.