"I am shocked that we are looking at any other option": Sanjay Manjrekar reveals his choice for India's Test captain ahead of England series

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed shock that players other than Jasprit Bumrah are being considered for India's Test captaincy. The 59-year-old said that if injuries were the biggest concern behind the reluctance to appoint Bumrah, then India must put in more thought in picking the new vice-captain.

India are yet to announce a new Test match captain after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format on Wednesday, May 7.

"I am shocked that we are looking at any other option other than Bumrah as Test captain! Worried about his injuries? Then choose your vice captain carefully," Manjrekar wrote on X on Tuesday, May 13.

Bumrah led India in Sharma's absence in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match against Australia in Perth in November 2024. He led the side again in the fifth and final match of the series in Sydney in January 2025, when Sharma dropped himself from the playing XI due to poor batting form.

The fast bowler first led the country in the longest format against England in Birmingham in 2022.

Experts divided over India's next captain in Test cricket

Following Rohit Sharma's Test retirement, the spotlight has shifted to who should be India's new captain in the longest format of the game. Some former players like Anil Kumble have concurred with Sanjay Manjrekar in appointing Bumrah at the helm.

Others, like Aakash Chopra, believe that Shubman Gill is certain to take over the captaincy in Test cricket, despite his mediocre numbers in the white flannels.

"Forget frontrunner, it seems like Shubman Gill's appointment has happened. You will get the confirmation on May 23," Chopra had said on his YouTube channel.

India's first assignment in the new World Test Championship cycle will be a five-match series against England, starting in Leeds on Friday, June 20.

