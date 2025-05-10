Not Shubman Gill, Anil Kumble backs another Team India star to captain in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India skipper Anil Kumble has backed star pacer Jasprit Bumrah to lead the team in the upcoming Tests against England ahead of Shubman Gill. The remarks came after erstwhile captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format. Kumble believes Bumrah, who served as Rohit’s deputy in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), should take the leadership role for the five-match Test series in England, which begins on June 20.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the vice-captain will take charge if there’s an injury to the pacer. The statement came even as Bumrah sustained an injury during the 2024-25 BGT series, missing the majority of the fifth Test despite being part of the playing XI.

Anil Kumble told ESPNcricinfo (via NDTV):

“Maybe just for this series (against England), go with Bumrah, and then see how his fitness is. Whenever that happens, the vice-captain comes in and takes over."

Under Bumrah's leadership, India beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Test despite being bundled out for 150 in the first innings. With 32 wickets in five Tests, he emerged as the Player of the Series.

Meanwhile, Gill has gone from strength to strength as a skipper in the IPL. The 25-year-old has led Gujarat Titans (GT) to 13 wins in 23 matches at a win percentage of 56.52. As a skipper, he has amassed 934 runs in those games, including one ton and seven half-centuries. However, Tests are a different ball game.

“You can start with Bumrah” – Former India selector backs Jasprit Bumrah to lead in IND vs ENG Test series

Former India selector MSK Prasad believes that Jasprit Bumrah should lead the side in the five-match Test series in England. The 50-year-old added that Shubman Gill should focus on his batting. He said (via India Today):

“I think I’m okay with either of them (Gill or Bumrah). They’re considering both. I think to start off with a series like England, we don’t want anyone getting under pressure. See, I think Shubman needs one good series in England or New Zealand so he can focus on his batting.”

“So, I think Bumrah is a fantastic leader. There’s no second thought about that. You can start with Bumrah and make Shubman vice-captain”, he added.

Shubman Gill scored 93 runs in five innings (three Tests) during the 2024-25 BGT, where Australia beat India by a 3-1 margin. The right-hander has 716 runs in 28 innings at an average of 27.54, including one ton and two fifties in away Tests.

