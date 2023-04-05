"I still cannot comprehend why he isn't being given a chance" - Kamran Akmal on Umar Akmal's absence from T20I squad to face New Zealand

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Kamran Akmal has questioned the non-selection of his brother Umar in the T20I squad to face New Zealand. The former Pakistan gloveman reasoned that Umar Akmal has delivered promising performances in the PSL whenever he gets an opportunity.

Umar hasn't played for the national team in almost four years and last featured in a T20I against Sri Lanka in October 2019. The 32-year-old has been embroiled in several controversies, most notably copping a two-year ban from the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches during PSL 2020. He apologized to the board for the same.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kamran feels his brother deserves a chance in the T20I team's lower middle order, given most players have failed in that position despite countless opportunities.

"I am talking about Umar. They announced the T20 team and didn't include him in the squad; why? He played last year's PSL and this year's PSL in rather tough conditions. He tried his best to deliver whenever given an opportunity, a chance, limited amount of balls or overs, etc. I don't need to explain or tell anyone; everyone is well aware of the reality. Yet, I still cannot comprehend why he isn't being given a chance in the national team, particularly on the batting number where almost every player has been tried."

Playing for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 8, the 32-year-old managed only 95 runs in five innings with a best of 43. However, his strike rate was a jaw-dropping 186.27, signaling he could be a good finisher.

"It is clear as a bell that performance isn't the criteria here" - Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kamran Akmal further opined that Umar hasn't had an opportunity since he was not in the good books of the selection committee and criticized the endless chances for players delivering mediocre performances. The 41-year-old added:

"The performance of all these players is crystal clear in front of everyone; despite that, you are still not including Umar because he isn't in the likings or good books of the selection committee? Or because Umar is less hyped than others because he plays for the team? Or maybe because he doesn't greet you guys well, doesn't invest a lot of time in flattering - only this is what I can conclude as to why he isn't a part of the national team. Because again, it is clear as a bell that performance isn't the criteria here since players with scores around 30,32 as their highest are still part of the team."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Pakistan squads for the New Zealand series



Read more pcb.com.pk/press-release-…



#PAKvNZ Pakistan squads for the New Zealand seriesRead more 🚨 Pakistan squads for the New Zealand series 🚨Read more ➡️ pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvNZ https://t.co/vTH5dRG8rE

Pakistan welcomed the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi back in the squad to face New Zealand. All three missed the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Poll : 0 votes