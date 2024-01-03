"I still feel the South African batting is weak" - Aakash Chopra on the key to India's success in 2nd Test

Aakash Chopra feels South Africa have a weak batting lineup and that India can make the most of it if they can dismiss Dean Elgar early.

Elgar played a 185-run knock as the Proteas annihilated the visitors by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test in Centurion. Rohit Sharma and company will hope to give a better account of themselves in the second and final Test starting in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India can take advantage of South Africa's 'weak' batting if they get rid of Elgar quickly. He elaborated (5:55):

"South Africa's news is that Temba Bavuma is not there. This is Dean Elgar's last Test match and he is going to play as a captain, which is poetic justice. He also said that forget about the runs, his eyes are on the trophy. So he will be absolutely pumped up."

The former India opener added:

"I still feel the South African batting is weak. If you remove Dean Elgar, it seems like the batting is extremely ordinary, but removing Dean Elgar is extremely difficult. He doesn't get removed that easily."

Chopra isn't sure whether Lungi Ngidi will take the injured Gerald Coetzee's place in South Africa's playing XI, highlighting the former hasn't played a first-class game for more than a year. He expects Keshav Maharaj to be a part of the XI if Ngidi doesn't play.

"They will have to play 5 sessions" - Aakash Chopra says India need to bat well

India were bowled out for 131 in the second innings of the Centurion Test. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra feels India's batting holds the key to their success in the second Test. He said (5:10):

"I still feel if India have to do well, they need to bat well. They will have to play five sessions. The truth is that South Africa batted slightly more in one inning than India batted totally in two innings."

While acknowledging that India's bowling was also found wanting in the series opener, the reputed commentator pointed out that the batting failed in both innings. He stated:

"There were two reasons for that. Firstly, India didn't bowl that well. Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur were expensive and (Mohammed) Siraj also found his rhythm only in parts, but they didn't bat well. That's why you were dismissed quickly in both innings."

Chopra concluded by saying that India's batting needs to shoulder the responsibility. He added that if the batters perform well, the bowling will do alright.

