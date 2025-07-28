"I still feel Washington Sundar's role is not getting defined properly" - Aakash Chopra on all-rounder's selection for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has praised Washington Sundar for scoring a match-saving century in the fourth Test against England. However, he opined that the spin-bowling all-rounder's role hasn't been properly defined yet.

Washington scored an unbeaten 101 off 206 deliveries to help India draw the fourth Test in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The visitors ended the final day at 425/4 in their second innings after conceding a massive 311-run first-innings lead.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener lauded Washington for proving right his promotion in the batting order, but noted that the all-rounder hasn't been utilized effectively yet.

"Washington Sundar was promoted in the batting order. You wished Rishabh Pant wouldn't have to bat. Now, it's a big question actually, because when you talk about selection, what are you looking for, do you want a batter who can bowl, a bowler who can bat, what sort of role are you defining for a player?" Chopra said (6:10).

"I still feel Washington Sundar's role is not getting defined properly because Washi bowls very late and very little. However, he does well when he bowls. He picked up two wickets. He is a proper batter," he added.

While observing that Washington isn't as accomplished a bowler as Ravichandran Ashwin yet, Chopra added that the left-handed batter has made match-defining contributions with the willow.

"We made a mistake. I don't think he has the bowling skills of Ravichandran Ashwin at the moment. I don't know whether he will develop into a bowler like that one day, but what he is doing right now is invaluable because he needed to do what he did. You remember the Gabba runs. Remember the Old Trafford runs as well," he elaborated.

Washington Sundar was promoted to No. 5 in India's second innings because Rishabh Pant had sustained a fracture on his right foot while batting in the first innings. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder made the most of his promotion by stitching an unbroken 203-run fifth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (107* off 185) to save the game.

"He will have to keep adding more strings to his bow in bowling" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar's future as a Test cricketer

Washington Sundar picked up two wickets in England's only innings in the Manchester Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra reckoned that Washington Sundar would have to improve his bowling as he might compete with Ravindra Jadeja for the solitary spin-bowling all-rounder's spot.

"I hope he continues to grow into a phenomenal Test cricketer. I don't have any doubts about his batting. He will have to keep adding more strings to his bow in bowling because at some stage a question will come. Only one of Jaddu and Sundar would be able to play, as you will need a bowler to pick up wickets," he said (7:25).

While acknowledging that both Jadeja and Washington might do well at home, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the latter would have to be more potent with the ball in away games.

"So, to get wickets, one of them might be sacrificed at some stage, away from home. Both might do a very good job in India, but away from home, he will have to pick more wickets. He has done well in this series, and I hope it continues," Chopra observed.

Washington Sundar has impressed with both bat and ball in his 12-match Test career thus far. He has scored 673 runs at an average of 44.86 in 22 innings and picked up 32 wickets at an average of 27.87 in 21 innings.

