"I still think they're burning effigies of me in India" - Ashley Giles recalls dismissing superstar batter for 90 in IND vs ENG 2001 series

Former England spinner Ashley Giles reminisced about the famous dismissal of superstar batter Sachin Tendulkar during their 2001 Test series in India. Giles recalled the stumping incident and revealed that there was no master plan behind it.
Talking on LiSTNR Sport, Ashley Giles stated that he enjoyed some great tussles on the field with Sachin Tendulkar. However, he reckoned that the people of India would still be burning his effigies for the dramatic dismissal.
"I played against a whole generation, if not two generations, of great players, whether be it the Aussies, Aravinda De Silva, Sangakarra, Jayawardene, Lara, Tendulkar, Dravid, I'm missing some here. Just incredible players. Enjoyed some great tussles with Tendulkar. See the famous stumping incident which I still think they're burning effigies of me in India for," he said. (20:52)
It was during the third Test of the series in Bangalore that Ashley Giles got the better of Tendulkar. The veteran batter was well set on 90 when Giles kept bowling defensively and outside the leg stump. Tendulkar eventually lost patience and danced down the track, but missed out and was stumped.
Notably, it remains the only time he got stumped out in his 200-match Test career. It was his first dismissal in such a manner in 143 Test innings.
"I write in the book, it wasn't some great master plan, it wasn't a way of being disrespectful. It was trying to find a way of stopping the best batsman in the world from scoring when we were actually taking wickets the other end. We wore him down incredibly. One of the most patient, one of the best players of all time, he just got fed up, ran down the pitch, and missed it. That is the only time he's been stumped in Test cricket," Giles added.
After Tendulkar departed for 90 off 198 balls, India were bowled out for 238 in their only innings as the game ended in a draw.
Ashley Giles reckons England need to kill Australia if they are to win the 2025-26 Ashes
England recently hosted India for a five-match Test series. The series was leveled 2-2 as India won the last Test by six runs at The Oval. Ashley Giles reckoned that the hosts had the visitors down but failed to finish the job that cost them the series.
England are set to tour Australia next for a five-Test series. Ashley Giles reflected that should they manage to get hold of Australia, they must kill them and get the job done, unlike how they let India off the hook in their recent series.
"If we've got Australia down, let's just kill them off. I know the pain you suffer from Ashes series. I know that very personally. When you got Australia down, just kill them off and get the job done. The same thing happened in the last Test match against India. We had them and we didn't finish it off and that can cost you," he said. (1:01:28)
The 2025-26 Ashes is scheduled to begin on November 21 with the opening Test to be played at Perth. Australia are the current defending champion of the Ashes series. They beat England 4-0 at home in 2021/22 and then drew 2-2 in England in 2023.
