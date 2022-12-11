"I still think England are huge favorites" - Stuart Broad opines Pakistan have a "lot of runs" to chase on Day 4 in Multan

Stuart Broad feels England have a massive chance of sewing the series on Day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan. While he admitted the tourists would have liked more runs on the board, Broad backed them to win the contest, with the new ball around the corner.

England ended Day 3 on a high, having lost their last five wickets for 19 runs to set the hosts a 355-run target. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach dismissed Imam-ul-Haq for 60 in the closing moments of the day to tilt the scales slightly towards the visitors.

Leach broke a vital 108-run stand between Imam and Saud Shakeel, who remained unbeaten at 54.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day's play, Broad opined that Ben Stokes and Co. didn't have a bad day and would look to get their noses in front after ending Day 3 on a high.

Broad thinks Pakistan's long tail makes the hosts more vulnerable, stating:

"I think Pakistan have had a really good day - but I don't think England have had a bad one. They had an average morning with the bat when they could have quite easily put the game to bed with another 50 or 60 runs.

"But this is not a team that will look back with any negativity or sadness or anything. It will be, 'what can we do now to move in a positive direction?', and I still think England are huge favourites on this pitch and with the new ball round the corner."

The ace pacer added:

"It is England's game. Pakistan have three genuine No 11s so as a bowling group you would be talking about that, saying 'get one or two here and we are right into them'. England will be hugely confident and Pakistan will need to get the bulk of those runs before the new ball comes. Pakistan have a chance but it is a lot of runs."

The visitors started the day at 202-5 but could add only 73 runs. Pakistan started their chase strongly with an opening stand of 66 before England's seamers struck thrice.

"We are happy where we are" - England batting coach Marcus Trescothick

Jack Leach and Harry Brook. (Image Credits: Getty)

England's batting coach Marcus Trescothick conceded that while taking a few more wickets would have been nice, he still feels it's his side's game to lose. He stated in the press conference:

"We are still in a very good position - a few more wickets would have been great but we are happy where we are. We have six wickets to go and it is going to be a massive day's play. We have seen most wickets fall in the first session so we hope that continues."

England are currently 1-0 up in the three-match series following their 74-run triumph over Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

