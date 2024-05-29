"I still think he would be England's best bowler" - Nathan Lyon surprised by England's decision to move on from James Anderson

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon was surprised when he came to know that England had decided to look at the future and hand legendary pacer James Anderson his final Test match. Anderson will hang up his boots after the first Test of the series against West Indies at Lord's in July.

There were several reports that in the month of April, Anderson was approached by head coach Brendon McCullum, England captain Ben Stokes and Director of Cricket Robert Key, and was informed that they were thinking of moving on from the legend with Ashes 2025/26 preparations in mind.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Nathan Lyon explained why he was baffled with the decision. He said:

"My care factor for England is pretty low, but I was pretty surprised when I did read that they tapped him on the shoulder. I look at James and what he's been able to do for England cricket, it's pretty remarkable. This is just my opinion - I still think he would be England's best bowler."

James Anderson would be 43 years old when England travel to the Australian shore for the Ashes. Ben Stokes and Co. seem determined to bed in some fresh faces and get them game time with Anderson.

Looking forward to playing with James Anderson at Lancashire: Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon plays county cricket for Lancashire and will share the dressing room with James Anderson. However, he admitted that he is delighted as an opponent that Anderson wouldn't be a part of the England Ashes squad next year. He stated:

"Obviously, Jimmy Anderson is in the conversation of being the greatest fast bowler of all time. Good luck to Jimmy and I look forward to playing with him at Lancashire, but I'm glad he won't be coming out to the next Ashes."

In 187 Test matches, James Anderson has picked up a mind-boggling 700 Test wickets at an average of 26.52 and 32 five-wicket hauls to his name. He needs nine wickets in his final Test to overtake the late Shane Warne as the second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket's longest format.

