"I struggled for a couple of years after that final" - James Neesham on losing to England at Lord's

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham underlined that he didn't think the matches they played counted after the dramatic events of the 2019 World Cup final. Neesham admitted that he struggled to come to terms with the result for two years after the final.

England and New Zealand played a World Cup final for the ages four years ago at Lord's. Both sides made 241 due to which a Super Over ensued. With the Super Over also tied, the hosts emerged victorious due to their superior boundary count as the Kiwis ended as runners-up for the second consecutive time.

The 33-year-old recalled taking the field two years after the final not caring enough about the matches. He told The Guardian:

"I struggled for a couple of years after that final because I didn’t really feel like the matches we were playing mattered. That’s no disrespect to the opposition or anything but I would be out in the middle going: ‘I don’t really care.’ There’s no context to a lot of matches, there’s no pressure, there’s a lot of, like, whatever games.”

The seam-bowling all-rounder understands that as privileged as cricketers are, some days are going to go against them. Labeling the final as the 'shittiest day', he added:

"We’re incredibly fortunate to do what we do as cricketers and travel around the world and play a game for a living. If you want all the good stuff that comes with that, you have to drink your poison too. You have to accept that you’re going to have some shitty days every now and then. While that final at Lord’s was arguably the shittiest day, it’s not something that you can run away from.”

Neesham was notably at the crease during the Super Over bowled by Jofra Archer and smashed a six on the second ball of the over. Martin Guptill was run out on the final delivery while trying to take the second run as Jos Buttler took off the bails.

"Hopefully, we can go a little bit better than we did last time" - James Neesham

James Neesham. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Jimmy Neesham believes a repeat of the 2019 final in front of a record crowd in Ahmedabad should be an incredible experience. He said:

"It’s really exciting, that first match of the tournament against England has nearly arrived. So, I know I’ve just said all that stuff … but a repeat of the last final in front of what should be an amazing crowd. Hopefully we can go a little bit better than we did last time, I mean, just one run better would be good."

The Kiwis will face defending champions England in the first game of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, October 5.