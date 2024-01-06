"I am sure Jhulan Goswami would be elated" - Reema Malhotra lauds Titas Sadhu's spell in 1st IND vs AUS T20I

Reema Malhotra reckons Titas Sadhu's match-winning performance in the first T20I between India and Australia would have delighted Jhulan Goswami.

Sadhu registered figures of 4-17 in four overs as the Women in Blue bowled out Alyssa Healy and Co. for 141 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, January 5.

Shafali Verma (64* off 44) and Smriti Mandhana (54 off 52) then strung together a 137-run opening-wicket partnership to take the hosts to a comprehensive nine-wicket win with 14 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Malhotra praised Sadhu for making her mentor Goswami proud:

"She (Sadhu) is 19 years old, but she dismissed four top batters. She also dismissed a set batter in between. (Tahlia) McGrath's wicket was the biggest wicket of this match.

"The temperament and positive thinking were evident. I am sure Jhulan Goswami would be elated because she is her mentor."

The former India all-rounder lauded the young Bengal seamer for being ready despite being a late inclusion in the playing XI:

"Jhulan Goswami said that her (Sadhu's) work ethic is excellent. Titas Sadhu showed clarity of thought. She was a last-moment change, and she was prepared. She does a good job and speaks well too."

Malhotra also appreciated Amol Muzumdar, India's head coach, for including Sadhu in the XI. She highlighted that the decision reflected the former Mumbai captain's experience and how closely he has been following women's cricket.

"Young energetic cricketers come and show so much maturity" - Saba Karim on Titas Sadhu

Titas Sadhu mentioned at the post-match presentation that she was eagerly waiting for an opportunity. (P/C: Getty)

Saba Karim praised Titas Sadhu for the maturity she displayed. He said:

"The good thing is that young energetic cricketers come and show so much maturity. She said such a huge thing that she was there with the team for so many days but wasn't getting a chance to play, but she was always ready."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter credited Sadhu and the coaching staff for her readiness to deliver the goods once she got an opportunity:

"When she got a chance today, she was a last-minute inclusion for sure, but you can only perform if you have prepared well. So, a player who hasn't been playing, had also prepared well. The credit goes to the coaching staff as well, as they keep all players ready and fit."

Karim concluded by noting that the lengths bowled by Sadhu, Renuka Singh and Amanjot Kaur helped them pick up wickets. He added that bowling short against the Australian batters on a placid pitch would have only resulted in boundaries; resorting to either hard or full lengths yielded them rich dividends.

