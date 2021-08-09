"I am sure Pujara, Rahane, Virat will come good"- Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has backed Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli to return to form soon. India's experienced batting trio didn't perform well in the first Test at Trent Bridge, and that could be a worrying sign for the team.

Pujara and Rahane did not score enough runs in the Test, while Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first innings. However, Deep Dasgupta feels the three experienced players should come back stronger in the next Test and in the remainder of the series.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained the importance of the trio in India's batting line-up.

"There is still a bit of thought to be given in the Indian middle order. They didn't get a chance in the second innings, but in the first essay, they did not fire, which is an area of concern. I am sure Pujara, Rahane and Virat will be thinking about it, and I am sure they will come good as well," Deep Dasgupta said.

This is the best I have seen KL Rahul bat in red-ball cricket: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta was also impressed with the way KL Rahul batted in the first Test. He made scores of 84 and 26, and looked comfortable at the crease. Dasgupta observed the adjustments Rahul has made in his technique, which has paid him rich dividends on his return to red-ball cricket.

"The biggest positive is KL Rahul," said Dasgupta. "He was not even considered as an opener two days prior to the Test match. But injuries to Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal meant that Rahul got the opportunity. It is not because he scored runs but the way he scored them."

"This is the best I have seen him bat in red-ball cricket. Even in the second innings, he looked good in his shot selection and movement. If you are mentally prepared for the middle order, it is never easy to open in these conditions."

The second Test between India and England starts at Lord's on Thursday.

