“I am sure, he will come out of it” – Bharat Arun on Jasprit Bumrah's prolonged injury layoff

Former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun reckons Jasprit Bumrah will soon make his Team India comeback. He backed the speedster during his challenging phase as Bumrah continues his rehabilitation ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Bumrah sustained a back injury during the T20I series against Australia in September 2022. He has missed the T20 World Cup 2022 and the bilateral series against New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The ace pacer will also miss the upcoming white ball series against New Zealand and the first two Tests against Australia.

Speaking to Sports Today, Arun said:

“Bumrah is playing for India for a long time. He is among the top bowlers in the world. This is only the second time that he is injured. Show me one fast bowler who’s not injured. Every fast bowler in the world runs a high risk of getting injured. So, I am sure, he will come out of it.”

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 Never easy, but always worth it Never easy, but always worth it 💪 https://t.co/aJhz7jCsxQ

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach also praised Mohammed Siraj for his rise in international cricket. He said:

“Siraj is an exciting talent; he has shown how well he can bowl when he gets opportunities. Umran Malik is also a brilliant talent for India. I think Indian fast bowling is a very good space.”

The statement came as Siraj scalped nine wickets in three ODIs against Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old also enjoyed a breakthrough 2022 season, picking up 24 wickets in 15 ODIs.

“How we nurture them will be a big challenge” – Bharat Arun on India's future after Bumrah and Co.

Bharat Arun added that Team India have a good crop of fast bowlers for the future, thanks to the IPL.

He pointed out that Mohsin Khan (Gujarat Titans), Shivam Mavi (GT), Mukesh Kumar (Delhi Capitals) and Umran Malik should be nurtured as the next generation of Indian bowlers. Arun said:

“There are a few bowlers who have impressed – Mohsin Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi. I think Indian fast bowling looks healthy. How we nurture them will be a big challenge.”

Mohsin bagged 14 wickets in nine games for IPL champions GT last season. Shivam Mavi scalped 30 wickets in 32 games during his stint at KKR. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar, who has so far picked up 130 wickets in 34 FC games, was sold for Rs 5.5 crore to Delhi Capitals.

Malik recently shone for Team India with seven wickets in three T20Is against Sri Lanka. He followed that up with five wickets in two ODIs against the same opponents.

