"I am sure you will see Virat Kohli playing Test cricket for another five years" - Sanjay Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar remained bullish about ace batter Virat Kohli playing Test cricket at least for another five years. Kohli, 35, recently retired from the T20I format after India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

The champion batter has often expressed that the Test format is his top priority. As of August 2024, Kohli has featured in 113 Tests for India and has amassed 8,848 runs at an average of 49.15 with 29 centuries.

Talking about Kohli's future in the game on the Rao Podcast, Bangar said:

"The players' careers are going to get longer, and in that process, if it benefits the Indian team, nothing like it. Even with Virat, depends on his body. The last format that he would give up away will be Test cricket. So, I am sure that you will see Virat playing Test cricket for another five years."

Trending

Bangar also cited the examples of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid and mentioned how skipper Rohit Sharma could play until he is 40.

"I think Rohit will continue to play as long as his body and fitness allows him to. Because a player of that quality – Sachin played till 40, even Rahul played till 40 – with better fitness standards, more professionals are looking after players. Like a lot of nutritionists also are helping," Sanjay Bangar added.

Rohit announced his T20I retirement after India's recent T20 World Cup triumph, similar to Kohli.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar finished his illustrious international career in 2013 at 40, while Dravid played his last for India at 39.

"India winning the World Cup doesn't mean that Rohit is going to walk away" - Sanjay Bangar

South Africa v India: Final - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Sanjay Bangar does not believe Rohit Sharma would have retired from the game had India won the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Men in Blue enjoyed an incredible campaign at home, winning ten consecutive games before losing to Australia in the summit clash.

"I would have still believed that because he is leading the team, and he has tasted success now – India still wants to win the World Test Championship – there is something to look forward to. In today's time and age, the World Cup in happening every second year, or every year you have an ICC tournament. I don't think that would have been a factor. India winning the World Cup doesn't mean that Rohit is going to walk away," said Sanjay Bangar.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will likely be back in action when India takes on Bangladesh in a two-match home Test series, starting September 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️