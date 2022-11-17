Out-of-favor New Zealand opener Colin Munro has questioned Martin Guptill's omission for the upcoming white-ball series against India on home soil. Munro, who has opened with the veteran, stated that it would be disappointing to see Guptill retire without even getting a farewell game on home soil.

Along with left-arm seamer Trent Boult and batter Mark Chapman, the 36-year-old was a notable omission for the three T20Is and as many ODIs against India, starting on Friday, November 18. While head coach Gary Stead has kept the door open for Guptill's return, he underlined the need to groom Finn Allen as the opener for the future.

Speaking to SENZ, Munro expressed his surprise at the snub as both Guptill and Chapman have done well for New Zealand, and hopes the selectors have had honest conversations with them. He stated:

"I was surprised. Guppy obviously in one-day cricket has done pretty well too, Chapman as well did really well against Pakistan in that series before at the World Cup. Hopefully, New Zealand Cricket’s had the conversation with both of them and been really upfront with them and honest with their communication, so they know where they lie as cricketers moving forward.

"If someone that’s played that long and given so much to New Zealand cricket (doesn’t get a final home game, it would be disappointing)."

Guptill also didn't get a game in the recently concluded T20 World Cup as New Zealand preferred Allen at the top with Devon Conway. The Auckland-born player has also managed only one fifty in his last nine white-ball innings.

"He could’ve gone anywhere in the world in the last year or two and picked up contracts" - Colin Munro

Munro also highlighted Guptill's loyalty to New Zealand cricket and hopes to see him in national colors again. The 35-year-old added:

"To be honest, he could’ve gone anywhere in the world in the last year or two and picked up contracts. But he wanted to play World Cup and he wanted to still represent New Zealand in white ball cricket, and I don’t even know if he’s given up the red ball stuff yet.

"He’s given his all to New Zealand cricket for a long time and if we’ve seen the last of him, it’s pretty disappointing that the New Zealand public don’t get to see him play in the black one more time."

New Zealand will face India in the first T20I in Wellington on Friday.

