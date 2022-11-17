WATCH: Mitchell Starc castles Jason Roy with a trademark inswinger

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc produced a stunning delivery to get rid of England opener Jason Roy in the ongoing first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. The right-handed batter's poor form continued, but Starc's return with the new ball proved successful.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings as the left-arm speedster pitched the ball up as it shaped back to pass through the gap between the bat and pad, beating Roy all ends up.

The South African-born batter struggled in his 11-ball stay at the crease, managing only six runs as Australia picked up their second wicket. Earlier, skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Phil Salt, who struck three boundaries.

Cummins, making his debut as ODI captain and replacing Aaron Finch, made five changes to the side from their T20 World Cup team. England, fresh from winning the trophy last week, have also rested a few players, including Mark Wood and Sam Curran, who earned the Player of the Tournament award.

Most notably, the current world champions have handed left-arm pacer Luke Wood his debut.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Jason Roy for the sixth time in ODIs

Jason Roy walks back after being dismissed. (Image Credits: Getty)

It also proved to be the sixth time in ODIs that Starc got the better of Roy.

The ongoing ODI series Down Under marked Roy's return after losing his place in the national team owing to poor returns throughout the summer. The veteran opener also struggled in The Hundred, managing 51 runs in six games at an average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 100.

However, the England batter had a memorable time when they played an ODI series on Australian soil in 2018. Roy opened the five-game rubber with a destructive 151-ball 180 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He finished the series with 250 runs at 50 with a strike rate of 110.13.

