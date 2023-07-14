"I won't be too surprised if he scores 200 as well" - Aakash Chopra lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's century in 1st India vs West Indies Test

Aakash Chopra feels Yashasvi Jaiswal is in prime position to convert his century on Test debut into a double hundred.

Jaiswal was unbeaten on 143 as India ended Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at 312/2 in Roseau on Thursday, July 13. The visitors enjoy a lead of 162 runs with eight first-innings wickets in hand.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that a double century could be around the corner for Jaiswal, saying:

"Let's talk about Yashasvi Jaiswal first and the way he played. He is already playing on 143 and I won't be too surprised if he scores 200 as well because this player knows how to convert hundreds into double hundreds."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the youngster can play both aggressively and defensively:

"He showed both aspects of his game. He can take risks - use his feet, play the reverse sweep, he has the might to do that - but he can give himself time as well and stay at the wicket for a long time. So this player also knows the method to play retro Test cricket."

Jaiswal has struck 14 boundaries during his 350-ball effort thus far. He added 229 runs for the opening wicket with Rohit Sharma, who scored 103 runs off 221 deliveries.

"Does that reverse sweep define him or the time he was giving himself?" - Aakash Chopra on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal reverse swept Jomel Warrican for a boundary in the last over of the first day's play. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra questioned whether unconventional strokeplay or dogged attitude defines Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"What tells us more about Yashasvi Jaiswal? Does that reverse sweep define him or the time he was giving himself, where he was defending and was standing in the middle when runs were not getting scored for a long time?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that while the reverse sweep shows the Mumbai batter's modern-day mindset, his conservative approach on Day 2 proves that he is a long-term prospect:

"I personally feel that the modern-day cricketer has it in his DNA to play big shots, to take risks, they easily play unconventional shots. So that reverse sweep shows his mentality for sure but the second day's play showed me that he can be a long-term prospect."

Chopra concluded by observing that a batter can give himself time only if he has confidence that the situation will change or else he becomes fidgety. He added that Jaiswal has already written his name in golden letters as he has broken a plethora of records during his unbeaten century.

