"I take it series by series, game by game, and just enjoy myself in the moment" - Steve Smith on retirement speculations ahead of home summer

Australia batter Steve Smith spoke about his future in international cricket, stating that he prefers to take it day by day rather than setting a date. The approach comes across as a stark contrast to one of Smith's teammates David Warner, who expressed his desire to retire from Tests upon the culmination of the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan.

As things stand, Smith is currently in Australia's plans across formats. He was recently part of the 2023 ODI World Cup winning squad and also tried his hand at opening the innings for Australia in T20Is.

Smith still stands strong in Tests, marking his authority as one of the top batters in the world.

“I really just don’t like to look too far ahead. And, you know, I take it series by series, game by game, and just enjoy myself in the moment. We’ll sort all that stuff out and whatever legacy, whatever that looks like, that is not really something for me to bother about, really. I’m not really fussed (about that). Other people can talk about that kind of thing. I just go about my business day by day and just enjoy it," he told Fox Sports ahead of the first Test against Pakistan.

The ace batter was recently part of the Sydney Sixers for the first set of Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 matches. Smith was adjudged Player of the Match for his well-compiled fifty at the top of the order in the Sixers' win over the Melbourne Renegades.

"My door is always open if any of the young betters want to talk about anything" - Steve Smith

Australia are bracing for a transition period that will begin with David Warner's exit after the Test series against Pakistan. The remaining senior figures like Steve Smith will have a huge role to play in ensuring a smooth process following the departure of certain players.

Smith is currently the vice-captain of the Test side and has led the side before in the absence of Pat Cummins.

“I like to go about my business and, particularly if there are any young players coming through, I want to try and help them where I can. My door is always open if any of the young betters want to talk about anything and have a conversation. I’m there to help them learn from, I guess, my experiences as well. And then supporting the captain as well. That’s my job as vice captain, to help him wherever I can. It’s been fun. I’m enjoying it," Smith said

Australia will take on Pakistan in the first Test of the series from Thursday, December 14, onwards at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket