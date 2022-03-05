"I take my time to assess the wicket and then play my shots" - Ravindra Jadeja on his ability to play big knocks

Team India rode on Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 to take the driver's seat at the end of Day 2 of the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka.

The ace all-rounder batted for 228 deliveries and struck 17 boundaries and three sixes during the marathon knock. However, anyone who follows domestic cricket won't be surprised by this innings given Jadeja has two triple centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Turn a match with his fielding

Win a match with the bat

Win a series with the ball



The perfect all rounder. Very well batted today 🏼 #INDvSL Ravindra Jadeja can:Turn a match with his fieldingWin a match with the batWin a series with the ballThe perfect all rounder. Very well batted today @imjadeja Ravindra Jadeja can:Turn a match with his fieldingWin a match with the batWin a series with the ballThe perfect all rounder. Very well batted today @imjadeja 👏🏼 #INDvSL https://t.co/Ka5xAGZYU5

When asked about his knack for scoring a handy hundred, the 33-year-old cricketer from Saurashtra stated that he likes to assess the wicket before unleashing his shots. Addressing the press at the end of Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja said:

"I used to bat at No. 4 for Saurashtra and I got opportunities to play big knocks because I knew there were 3-4 more batsmen after me. Thus, I had enough time to get used to the wicket and play my game."

He added:

"But I am batting at No. 7 here, still, I had Rishabh [Pant] and [Ravichandran] Ashwin and [Mohammed] Shami to build partnerships. It feels good and as a batsman, I take my time to assess the wicket and then play my shots. This helps me in my batting and I try to keep myself as relaxed as possible."

Jadeja shared three 100+ run partnerships with Pant, Ashwin and Shami as India declared at 574/8 at the stroke of tea. In the process, he broke Kapil Dev's (163) long-standing record for the highest score by an Indian coming to bat at No. 7 or below in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja's batting has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years. He has tried to contribute every time he has gone out to bat.

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 Ravindra Jadeja has to be the most improved batsmen in the last 2-3 years. #INDvSL Ravindra Jadeja has to be the most improved batsmen in the last 2-3 years. #INDvSL

The former U19 World Cup winner was content to have contributed to the team's success. He added:

"I look to improve my game every time I play for India. Whenever I get an opportunity to score runs, I definitely look to implement that opportunity into runs. All in all, I am very much happy."

After a gigantic effort with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja also made inroads with the ball. He picked up the crucial wicket of Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne as Sri Lanka struggled at 108/4 at the end of day 2.

"My plus point is that I keep myself calm" - Ravindra Jadeja

The celebrated all-rounder further stressed that his ability to keep calm in pressure situations helps him to excel. He explained:

"You need to change your mindset in international cricket and I am trying to do that. I am taking my own time and trying to keep myself relaxed irrespective of the situation of the match. My plus point is that I keep myself calm because it helps me to deliver to the best of my ability and play my natural shots."

Ravindra Jadeja will now hope to shine with the ball as India look to bowl out Sri Lanka as early as possible before enforcing a follow-on.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar