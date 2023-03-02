"I don't think anyone else is catching it" - Nathan Lyon amazed by Steve Smith's blinder to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon reckons no one other than Steve Smith would have taken the catch that got rid of Cheteshwar Pujara on day two of the third Test in Indore on Thursday (March 2). The veteran spinner, who claimed eight wickets in the second innings, believes that the stunning catch showed the quality Smith brings to the team.

Smith, standing in for Pat Cummins, helped Australia claim Pujara's wicket in the 57th over of the innings, taking a blinder at leg slip as the right-hander tried to tuck the ball into fine leg. The Saurashtra batter looked impenetrable till that point, with his 142-ball 59 eventually giving India a 75-run target to defend on the third day.

At a press conference after the day's play, Lyon felt Pujara's wicket was massive in the context of the game and that Smith's presence gives him confidence. While the 36-year-old admitted that the Australian captain misses a few chances, he continues to improve.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Lyon said:

"It was massive. To be honest with you, and this is no disrespect to anyone else in the team, but I don't think anyone else is catching it. That's just me bowling from one end and looking up and seeing Steve Smith at slip or leg slip and having that confidence as a bowler. Yes, he has dropped a couple here and there, but I wouldn't trade him for anyone.

"It shows the quality of cricketer he is that we see at training, the different methods he is coming up with to try and get better and try and improve. This is someone who has played 95 Test matches. Hats off to Smithy; he did all the work. I'm not surprised but it was a massive moment to finish off the day strongly."

By taking out Pujara for the second time in the Test, Lyon has now removed him 13 times in Test cricket. As a senior spinner, Lyon led the way with eight wickets in the second innings to add to his three in the first, as the tourists eye a memorable win.

"We are very good mates on and off the field" - Nathan Lyon on Steve Smith

Nathan Lyon (Image Credits: Twitter)

The record-breaking off-spinner hailed Smith for his cricketing brain and that it has helped him a long way in achieving success.

Despite not achieving much success in the first two Tests, the 36-year-old believes Cummins couldn't have done better as captain, adding:

"I have obviously played a lot with Smithy throughout my career, so we are very good mates on and off the field and are able to have some very good cricket conversations. He is one of the best batters in the world, especially over the last decade, the way his brain works with cricket tactics provides me with good conversations.

"But saying that I thought Pat skippered the game really well last week. We had really good plans under both of them, and that's where Australian cricket is in good hands with one of the best bowlers in the world and one of the best batters in the world being our two leaders."

Australia's magnificent bowling performance has left them with 76 to win the Indore Test on day three.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes