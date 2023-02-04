"I don't think anyone uses the rough better than him" - Irfan Pathan on Ravindra Jadeja

Irfan Pathan has highlighted that Ravindra Jadeja is a much-improved cricketer from the last time India played Australia at home and lauded the left-arm spinner's ability to use the rough.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will face the Aussies in a four-match Test series, with the first game to be played in Nagpur from February 9. Jadeja has returned to the mix after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Asia Cup last year.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Pathan was asked about the difference between the Ravindra Jadeja of 2017 and 2023, to which he responded:

"There is a huge difference. There is a lot more maturity. His batting has improved even further. We have always seen the control in his bowling. He knows he has to bowl at the stumps in the first one or two days and as soon as the third or fourth day comes, I don't think anyone uses the rough better than him."

The former Indian all-rounder feels Jadeja will want to have the ball in his hand as soon as the pitch starts assisting the spinners, observing:

"So that will be a huge challenge in front of Australia. Ravindra Jadeja will be extremely eager to bowl as soon as the rough is created as a very good player tries to give even better performances after coming back from an injury. That will be going on in his mind as well."

Jadeja has scalped 242 wickets at an excellent average of 24.71 in 60 Tests. He has an even better record in India, having accounted for 172 dismissals at an average of 20.67 in 36 matches.

"Not anything different" - Sanjay Bangar on his advice for Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 63 wickets in 12 Tests against Australia.

Sanjay Bangar was asked about the advice he would like to give to Jadeja, to which he replied:

"Not anything different because the threat of Lyon against right-handed batters of the Indian team is to bowl at one spot, not give any variations, and try and hit the rough. A similar plan could be also true for Jadeja and Jadeja loves that plan."

The former Indian batting coach highlighted that Jadeja has been preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin in overseas Tests at times due to his accuracy, stating:

"In fact, at times he was preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin because of the fact that in the first innings you do not actually require that much turn in the wicket, you just have to do the controlling job in overseas Test matches."

Bangar concluded by saying that Jadeja's consistency will be his forte in Indian conditions. He also opined that the left-arm spinner would pose a far bigger threat to left-handed batters than to right-handed ones.

