"I don't think Australia will win even one Test" - Abhinav Mukund and other experts make their predictions for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Abhinav Mukund feels Australia will not be able to win a single match in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will host Pat Cummins' side for a four-match Test series, with the first game starting in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9. Australia have come up short in the last three Test series between the two sides, with India emerging 2-1 winners on all three occasions.

On the Aakashvani show on JioCinema, a few cricket experts were asked to predict the highest run-scorer, highest wicket-taker and final series scoreline. Abhinav Mukund expects India to win the series 3-0, saying:

"I think it should be 3-0. I am just giving the benefit of the doubt. I don't think Australia will win even one Test. If they are lucky they might just end up winning one but I think it will be 3-0."

The former Indian opener expects Steve Smith and Ravichandran Ashwin to be the highest run-getter and the most successful bowler respectively in the series, elaborating:

"Steve Smith - great record versus India, I think it should be him who will get a lot of runs, I am guessing he will get the most runs, otherwise, I don't think anything will go right for Australia. Most wickets - Ashwin, too many left-handers, he is just coming too well prepared. Tough fight from Jadeja but I think Ashwin will get the most wickets."

Smith, with 499 runs to his name, was the highest run-scorer when the Aussies last played a Test series in India in 2017. Ashwin, with 21 scalps, was the second-highest wicket-taker in that series, four fewer than Ravindra Jadeja's tally of 25 wickets.

"Australia will win not win more than one match" - Aakash Chopra

Steve O'Keefe's heroics helped Australia beat India in the 2017 Pune Test. [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra also expects Ashwin to be the most successful bowler and India to win the series convincingly, stating:

"Most wickets - it is a simple story - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ash for win. He will pick up a lot of wickets - more than 23 wickets in four matches, and India to win either 3-0 or 3-1. Australia will win not win more than one match, I am convinced.

The reputed commentator, however, picked Cheteshwar Pujara as the likely top run-getter, reasoning:

"I feel Cheteshwar dependable Pujara, you won't get anyone again like him. He will score a lot of runs and won't get out. He always scores runs and will do so this time as well."

While picking Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja as the likely top run-getter and wicket-taker respectively, Pragyan Ojha predicted a clean sweep for India in the series, saying:

"It will be Virat Kohli. This is Virat Kohli's year. Without a doubt, it will be Ravindra Jadeja. It will be a whitewash, India will win all the games."

RP Singh chose Kohli and Ashwin as the likely highest run-getter and wicket-taker respectively. The former Indian pacer expects India to win the series 3-1.

